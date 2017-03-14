Neil Mockford/GC Images

Harry Styles Dressed Like A Christmas Gift In May

His ‘Flamboyant Suit World Tour’ continues

Following the release of his first solo album, Harry Styles is continuing his Flamboyant Suit Tour across the globe. In New York, he wore a vibrant hot pink suit.

Now, in London, he debuted a red-and-white plaid version, which I think made him look like a beautifully wrapped Christmas present. It truly is a gift to all of us.

This is out of control.

If anyone wants to sign my change.org petition, "Harry Styles Please Stop Ruining My Life By Constantly Looking Stunning in Suits," let me know.