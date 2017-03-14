Harry Styles Dressed Like A Christmas Gift In May

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Following the release of his first solo album, Harry Styles is continuing his Flamboyant Suit Tour across the globe. In New York, he wore a vibrant hot pink suit.

Now, in London, he debuted a red-and-white plaid version, which I think made him look like a beautifully wrapped Christmas present. It truly is a gift to all of us.

This is out of control.

If anyone wants to sign my change.org petition, "Harry Styles Please Stop Ruining My Life By Constantly Looking Stunning in Suits," let me know.