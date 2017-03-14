The Love Actually Sequel Trailer Pokes Fun At Andrew Lincoln’s Walking Dead Beard

Universal Pictures

After what seems like an eternity, the trailer for the upcoming Love Actually sequel finally dropped on Thursday (May 11), and it's everything you wanted needed it to be.

In the short film, called Red Nose Day Actually — part of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day, a charity event which originated in the U.K. and has since spread to other countries — nearly the entire cast reunites 14 years after the original film. And we finally get a glimpse of what they've been up to.

For starters, the prime minister's (Hugh Grant) dancing skills have gone downhill — and, literally, so has he. But some things remain the same. Little Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), now grown, is still asking stepdad Daniel (Liam Neeson) for life advice, while Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) continues to be just as crude and controversial.

But one of the best parts of the trailer involves the original film's love triangle: Juliet (Keira Knightley) answers the door to find husband Peter's (Chiwetel Ejiofor) friend, Mark (Andrew Lincoln), greeting her with more cue cards. Clean-shaven in the early ’00s, Mark now sports a scruffy beard, courtesy of Lincoln's work on The Walking Dead, which he was filming simultaneously. Check out the nostalgia-inducing trailer above.

Red Nose Day Actually premieres in the U.S. May 25 on NBC.