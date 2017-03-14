Justin Bieber Raps A NSFW Verse On Diplo’s ‘Bankroll’

Getty Images

Prepare to hear Justin Bieber as you’ve never heard him before. After lending his talents to a hit remix of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” and to DJ Khaled’s chart-topping “I’m The One,” the collaborative-minded pop star delivers unexpected heat on Diplo’s new song, “Bankroll.”

The money-making anthem also features Young Thug and Rich the Kid, but Bieber steals the show with his rapped (yes, rapped!) verse about cameras flashing and an “actress bouncin’ on the mattress.”

“I just wanna know if there’s gon’ be some interference/ ‘Cause I’m lookin’ all around if that ass makin’ an appearance,” he spits over a squeaky trap beat, later adding, “Roll up/ If you don’t smoke weed, baby, so what/ If you drank too much, baby, throw up, then po’ up/ It’s your first time, you need to grow up.”

Sounds like Bieber’s got bars — see for yourself: