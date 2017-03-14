Liam Payne Teases His Debut Solo Single With Quavo: See The Sexy Clip

Getty Images

One Direction fans, I know most of you are in full-on Harry Styles mode this week, with the singer’s debut solo album dropping tomorrow (May 12). But it’s time to divert your attention to new dad Liam Payne, who’s (finally!) decided to bless us with his own solo goods.

The 23-year-old has officially announced that his debut solo single is coming May 19. It’s called “Strip That Down” and features Migos’s Quavo, hinting that he’s going for a way edgier vibe than 1D's pop-rock style. Payne delivered the news with a 20-second clip that features a bass-bumping beat, finger snaps, a “yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah” hook, and quick shots of him dancing in various states of dress (I see you rocking that Calvin Klein underwear, Liam).

Quavo, for his part, is having a truly stellar year, after hitting No. 1 twice already (with Migos’s “Bad and Boujee” and DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One”). That weirdly makes him one of the biggest hitmakers of 2017 thus far, so Payne seems to be in good hands. Let’s see if the Quavo assist will help “Strip That Down” reach the top of the charts as well.