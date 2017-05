Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner is taking on the role of another unattainable body image icon: none other than Barbie herself.

She posed in a Barbie Dream House–themed photoshoot entitled “So Many Margaritas, So Little Feeling” for Flaunt magazine. Sadly, she does not appear to be drinking a margarita in any of the photos, but we'll take it.

And, once again, she is attempting to bring back Juicy sweats in a big way.

You can check out all of the photos from the shoot here.