Paramore’s Hayley Williams Explains Why She Ditched Her Signature Neon Hair

Coppola/Getty

Paramore fans who've been watching the videos for “Hard Times” and “Told You So” on repeat have surely noticed something different about Hayley Williams: She's platinum blonde. It's a surprise move from the lead singer, who's known for her neon hair — usually bright orange, but occasionally green or blue.

To jog your memory, here she is on a 2007 episode of TRL, a few months after Riot! came out:

Scott Gries/Getty

A decade later, she looks a little more like this:

“The hair thing is so emotional for me,” Williams told Entertainment Weekly about her fresh new color. “About a year ago, I called my colorist and was like, ‘I’m going through so much emotionally. I need a reset. I need you to bleach my hair.’”

Paramore's fifth album, After Laughter, comes out Friday (May 12), exactly one month before the 10th anniversary of Riot!. A lot has changed between their second and fifth LPs, including the coming and going of band members.

“This has been really important for me, as a 27- and 28-year-old, to show myself every morning when I get up that I’m not someone who is going to live in the past,” Williams continued. “When it’s time for Neon Hayley to come back to life, she will. But right now, this is me.”

Good Dye Young — the vibrant hair dye line she launched last year — will be waiting for her whenever she's ready.