Funny Girl: Aubree Houska Is A Pro At Making Her Baby Brother Laugh

Chelsea Houska's Instagram

Charlie Chaplin once stated that "a day without laughter is a day wasted" -- and Chelsea Houska's youngsters are living by this timeless motto.

The Teen Mom 2 parent shared a sweet glimpse of her mini-me Aubree and her infant Watson interacting, grins and all. Be prepared to mimic the kiddos' behavior...

"This boy absolutely ADORES his sister," the South Dakota native captioned the Instagram video above, which features the seven-year-old repeatedly stating "boo!" (off-camera) while the little guy (who was born on January 25) adorably coos and smiles at his older sister. Looks like this statement is a keeper if Baby W is ever needs a pick-me-up!

Keep posting glimpses of your darling munchkins together, Chelsea -- and for a #TBT treat, check out the moment Aubree learned that her mama and then-fiancé Cole DeBoer were having a baby!