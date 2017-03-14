Lana Del Rey Has Some Love Advice For You In Addition To That Whole New Album Thing

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Lana Del Rey's new album, Lust for Life, will descend from the heavens and eventually cast a spell on our ears once we find out when it's actually dropping — but until then, the “Love” singer is dropping plenty of wisdom to keep us thinking until it's time to press play.

In Elle UK's new cover story, Lana has nothing but empowering truths to share, really: She's slightly over the hyper-curated persona of LDR, and is interested in focusing on the music instead of the whole package for the next chapter of her career. “I know that if I had more of a persona [before], I have less of one now,” she told Elle. “And I think it comes down to getting a little older. Maybe I needed a stronger look or something to lean on then. But I feel like it wouldn't be hard for me today to play a mega show in jeans without rehearsing and still feel like I was coming from the right place.”

In addition to the lessons she's learned from her love life (“I'm going to write a book one day called, ‘The curse of the frontman and why you should always date a bassist’”) and how happiness is the “ultimate life goal” (“I think it's the only thing that's important. There are no mechanisms in place for routes to happiness, that's the whole fucking problem.”), Lana also reveals just how closely tied Lust for Life is to our current political climate, and how it informed her process this time around.

“I think it would be weird to be making a record during the past 18 months and not comment on how [the political landscape] was making me or the people I know feel, which is not good,” she said. “It would be really difficult if my views didn't line up with what a lot of what people are saying.”

Preach. Lana, tell us when Lust for Life is coming and soon, PLZ.