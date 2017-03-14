Bella Hadid Wore Sophisticated Pigtails, Somehow

James Devaney/GC Images

She took a page out of North West’s playbook

Attention everyone, I have an announcement: TODDLERS are trending this week.

First, Kim and Kanye debuted their high end children's clothing line. Then noted famous toddler North West captured our hearts with her DIY spa.

Now, it seems Bella Hadid took a style tip from North West's playbook and wore some childlike pigtails.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Although you might expect that this look would be instantly infantile, the model kept it sophisticated by pairing her pigtails with a grownup outfit consisting of an off-the-shoulder sweater, gingham heels, and tiny sunglasses.

Unfortunately for everyone around me, I am now feeling deeply inspired to wear pigtails tomorrow.