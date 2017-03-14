Devon Werkheiser Can’t Believe LeBron James Watches Ned’s Declassified

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images / Jesse Grant/WireImage

You're never too old for Nickelodeon shows. If you don't believe me, just ask LeBron James, or look at his Instagram video from last year where he jams out to Jerreau's then-new LP, Never How You Plan — and, oh yeah, apparently watches old Nick shows on TV in the background.

In the vid, it's hard not to notice Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide playing over his shoulder. Um, what? True, his kids could've been watching it, but isn't it better to think James himself, one of the biggest athletes in the world, stans Ned's Declassified?

Though the video is from 2016, Devon Werkheiser (Ned Bigby) recently discovered it and became understandably shook, tweeting about it twice. "Guys, @KingJames is watching Ned's Declassified and wilding out. What is life? I'm confused. Love you bron bron," Werkheiser wrote on Wednesday (May 10). Hours later, he saw his shot and you better believe he took it. The Guide would be proud of him.

I would pay good money to see James hang out with the cast of Ned's Declassified, especially with Alex Black, who played athlete Seth Powers, a.k.a. the kid who always spun a basketball on his finger. Can you imagine the duo going head-to-head? The show's finale turns 10 next month — which means we're long overdue for a mega cast reunion (plus James). Don't let us down, guys.