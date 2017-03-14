Migos Rapper Quavo Flexes On New Solo Song ‘Paper Over Here’

Getty Images

Quavo, easily the most visible member of Migos, is having an impressively stellar 2017. He’s currently sitting atop the charts for the second time this year, thanks to his contribution on DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One,” which follows Migos’s No. 1 smash “Bad & Boujee.”

Now, Quavo’s released a solo song to keep the momentum going. “Paper Over Here,” produced by OG Parker, is a two-minute flex featuring an upbeat instrumental and infectious melodies. As the title suggests, it’s essentially a love song dedicated to that which Quavo holds dearest: $$$. “All this money coming in my way/ Fuck what a hater even got to say,” he effortlessly boasts.

There’s been some talk among Migos fans of Quavo going solo, especially after Offset dropped his own solo song, “Monday” (also produced by OG Parker), last month. But the Atlanta trio is coming off a multi-platinum selling album, Culture, and definitely seems to be stronger as a unit. Here’s hoping they don't scrap the formula anytime soon.