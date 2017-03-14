Jason Campbell

Real Friendships: Who Does Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Keep In Touch With From His MTV Days?

In the winter of 2001, 19-year-old Mike Mizanin stepped into an eye-opening and real experience -- and lived under the same New York roof with Coral Smith, Kevin Dunn, Nicole Mitsch, Rachel Braband, Lori Trespicio and Malik Cooper. More than 16 years later, does the WWE superstar communicate with his temporary MTV roommates?

"Sometimes I keep in touch with Coral on Twitter, but I don't speak to anyone else from my cast," the two-time Challenge champion -- who is returning to the network this Tuesday to host the Invasion of the Champions reunion -- recently told MTV News. Coral!!

And even though The Miz doesn't talk to most of his Big Apple cohorts (except his former Battle of the Seasons teammate!), he does hang out with a few other folks from his Battles of the Sexes 2, Inferno and BOTS days.

"I see Ace [Amerson] sometimes. I will see Mark [Long] in Los Angeles," he revealed. "I see Adam [King] quite a bit. I talk to Theo [Vonkurnatowski] -- he's always doing something at The Improv." Difficult physical and mental missions brings folks together!

Don't miss The Miz on the Invasion of the Champions reunion on Tuesday at 8/7c -- and check out a sneak peek from the upcoming special in the clip below.