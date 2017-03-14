Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Two Of The iCarly Boys Reunited And Everyone Kept Their Shirts On

The iCarly legacy continues to live on, five years after the Dan Schneider show reached its tearful conclusion. Noah Munck (Gibby Gibson) recently reunited with costar Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) for Munck's 21st birthday — yes, Gibby is now legally allowed to drink, and yes, you are old.

While it appears Kress couldn't hang out with his buddy on the actual birthday (May 3), he and his wife, London, celebrated Munck's milestone a few days later. London 'grammed a sweet pic of the trio on Tuesday (May 9), captioning in part, "Hope your year is filled with abundant blessings, good times, & much love 💛." D'aww!

Before the hang-out sesh, Kress shouted out his "hilarious, kind, and very dear friend." We are still here for this bromance.

Both Munck and Kress reunited with fellow iCarly castmates last year in one epic reunion. The boys were joined by Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay), Jennette McCurdy (Sam Puckett), and Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) for a seriously amazing Labor Day weekend. Since then, a new generation of the iCarly fam has emerged, as stars Jeremy Rowley (Lewbert Sline) and Danielle Morrow (Nora Dershlit) welcomed their son earlier this year.

With so many offscreen reunions happening and the show turning 10 in September, our fingers are crossed for a full-blown reunion — this time onscreen.