8 Things To Know About Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 From The Cast

Kimmy learns to put herself first

Last season, Kimmy went to therapy. “I love that she went into therapy, that she started talking about what happened to her in the bunker, and that she did not turn her shoulder to it,” Kemper said. “I was so happy to see her do that introspective work last season.”

While her therapist, Andrea (Fey), may no longer be in the picture, Kimmy is still working through her trauma and learning important things about herself. For example, this season is all about self-care.

“She continues to come to terms with the fact that she can't change everything,” Kemper said. “She is still figuring out the idea that there are people making choices all around her and she's figuring out how much of herself she needs to give over to these people. That is a large part of this season.”

Kimmy ultimately has to make a tough decision: whether to share her story publicly. “She decides not to,” Kemper said. “I think that's so valuable. It sounds really trite, but you need to put on your own oxygen mask first. She needs to keep herself intact before she can be useful to others. She needs to look out for herself a bit more. She can't be a martyr. She needs to be aware that she's important.”