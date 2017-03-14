13 Reasons Why’s Miles Heizer And Brandon Flynn Share A Kiss In Short Film

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Weeks after 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix, rumors that stars Miles Heizer (Alex Standall) and Brandon Flynn (Justin Foley) were dating offscreen began floating around. Heizer's rep squashed that gossip, telling Page Six, "This is a false report. Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating."

But fans recently learned that Heizer and Flynn's friendship goes beyond working together on the Netflix series. The duo also both appear in Home Movies, a short film directed by Kevin Rios. The project won Honorable Mention for the Audience Award at Outfest's Fusion Film Festival, which aims to promote work focused on people of color and LGBT issues.

Though Rios shared his film on Vimeo two months ago, fans only began to discover it this week. In the video, Heizer and Flynn share a kiss — causing the Twittersphere to ’ship them all over again.

Both actors, as well as the rest of the 13 Reasons Why cast, attended the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday (May 7), presenting Show of the Year to the cast of Stranger Things. The awards show aired a few hours after news dropped that the Selena Gomez–produced series is getting a second season, which means we'll finally get some answers to those Season 1 finale cliffhangers. Until then, check out the short film above.