Tupac's Story Will Be Told In New Documentary From '12 Years A Slave' Director

A new feature-length Tupac documentary directed by Steve McQueen is now on the horizon, and it's officially backed by the late rapper's estate.

Deadline reports that the 12 Years A Slave director is taking on the project after signing a deal with Amaru Entertainment, the company founded by Tupac's mother Afeni Shakur to manage his posthumous work. Tupac's aunt Gloria Cox will executive produce the film.

“I am extremely moved and excited to be exploring the life and times of this legendary artist," McQueen said. "Few, if any, shined brighter than Tupac Shakur. I look forward to working closely with his family to tell the unvarnished story of this talented man.”

Tupac will also be the subject of the forthcoming biopic All Eyez on Me, due for a theatrical release this summer on his birthday, June 16.