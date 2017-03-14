Remembering The Best Rob And Big Moments

Rob Dyrdek and Christopher "Big Black" Boykin were once described as the "oddest couple on the planet" because no task or event was too great for Rob and Big. And the MTV audience absolutely loved watching the best friends move from one ridiculous and unique moment to the next. With Meaty and Mini Horse in tow, of course.

As we remember Big's legacy -- the endlessly entertaining staple from this network passed away on Tuesday at the age of 45 -- we're taking a fond look back at some of his most memorable moments "doing work" with his trusty sidekick from the program (which aired from 2006-2008). Relive their most amusing shenanigans below: