Watch Drake Give His Tattoo Artist A Tattoo

Drake’s been on somewhat of a tattoo tear lately, getting his body decorated with Sade’s portrait, a flaming skull, a pink flower, and more. Apparently, all that time getting inked up has made him think, “hey, I can do that!”, because he’s taken the tat gun into his own capable hands.

A newly surfaced video shows Drizzy carefully filling in some sort of design on a guy’s lower leg, while his More Life cut “Sacrifices” plays in the background. The lucky dude is tattoo artist Ganga, who wrote in the vid’s caption, “My bro @champagnepapi took his revenge tattooing me.”

Revenge for what, exactly? Who knows, but it looks like Drake at least did a perfectly fine job. If the whole music thing doesn't work out for him, he could probably get some work in a tattoo parlor.

In the vid, Drake’s left arm is all bandaged up, so it looks like he just got another addition to his own collection as well. Can’t wait to see what he came up with this time.