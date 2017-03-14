Noah Cyrus's Mom Thinks 'Stay Together' Is A Prom Song

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Noah Cyrus practically came out of the womb famous, but even celebrities need to sneak out of the house now and then. Her new single, "Stay Together," brings her back to those days.

"My mom told me it reminds her of when she went to prom. Then after prom, she went out with her friends and had so much fun," Cyrus, MTV's Push: Artist To Watch for the month of May, told correspondent Gaby Wilson in a recent interview. "Stay Together" came out last April, just in time for promposal mania, so this is a timely comparison. Hear more about how the song came together in the clip below.

"I think it's cool that it'll bring memories back for people, and then also it will help young people create new memories," Cyrus explained. "It makes me think of when I snuck out of my house for the very first time and was like, 'All right, I'm not coming home, I'm going to go sneak out with my friends and go have fun.'"

Billy Ray was there to cheer on his youngest daughter when she performed "Stay Together" at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last weekend. It's the second single off her upcoming debut album, NC-17.

"My biggest thing whenever I'm writing is I want them to be able to relate to the song the same way I relate to it," she continued. "If somebody's listening to 'Stay Together,' that they're like, 'Oh, let's go out tonight.'"

In other words, if "Stay Together" is playing, don't you dare think about staying in and calling it a night.