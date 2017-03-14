'It Has To Be Bigger Than My Wedding': Meet The My Super Sweet 16 Teens

Celebrations are meant to be remembered -- and for a special group of teens, chronicling their super sweet 16 bashes will be a milestone they will never forget. Sound the trumpets!

In the first extended look at upcoming episodes -- which return to the network this Sunday -- a brand-new crop of adolescents will showcase their one-of-a-kind bashes. From one gal declaring she's been thinking about this party since she "came out the womb" to another young lady asserting she must have a "princess entrance," the intricacies and point-blank statements that made viewers fall in love with this show are all on display. And then some.

"I want everyone to know about it -- I want it to be viral," one girl declares.

But that's not all. There's stressful incidents and trademark drama that comes with the territory of pulling off this type of extravaganza. Catch the action in the clip above, and don't miss the premiere of My Super Sweet 16 this Sunday at 7/6c!