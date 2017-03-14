True Life Update: Is Scarlett Still Performing As A Contortionist?

Plus, find out what happened to Cory from the show's 'I’m Dying for the Applause' episode

MTV's "True Life: I’m Dying for the Applause" followed two people who are sacrificing their health for fame. We had an opportunity to check in with Scarlett and Cory to see how their lives have changed since filming wrapped. Take a look at our follow-up Q&A below:



Scarlett

How often have you performed contortion this last month?

I’ve performed 12 times this month.

Have you been back to see your rheumatologist since your diagnosis?

Not yet, but I plan to have my ankles X-rayed.

Have you considered starting on medication to treat RA?

It is not confirmed yet that I have RA, but I would be open to medication to treat the pain and swelling in my joints if the doctor recommends it.

Has anything changed in your relationship with Francis since your diagnosis?

Francis and I still go about our lives as usual. He is recording a new album with his band Old Man Wizard, and I am doing my best to further my performance career. We both support each other in our endeavors.

Are you planning to join Francis on tour again anytime soon?

We have recently been talking about another tour, because the last one was a lot of fun. I am hoping to accompany him on a tour sometime in 2017, either with Old Man Wizard or one of his newer music projects.

Are you planning a performance tour of your own anytime soon?

I recently produced my first show in San Diego with three of my friends who were visiting from out of town (including Lydia, who came to the doctor with me). Our show was called The Birthday Party, and it went extremely well. The four of us worked very well together, and we are considering taking The Birthday Party on a short tour sometime!

Are you considering doing new acts to lessen the strain that contortion causes?

I'm hoping to become more involved in the improv comedy community in San Diego, but I will still continue to do contortion as often as I am now. I could never replace contortion. It will always be a part of who I am as a performer, and even when I can't do it full time anymore, it will always have a place in my show.



Cory

How are you doing with your injuries?

I’ve been stretching and working out to help heal myself.

Have you been able to enter a rodeo since we left you? If so, how did you do?

I haven’t been on any bulls since the last time you all saw me. As I mentioned, I had hurt myself pretty bad that month. It’s the type of the injury where I really need to get my strength back. I really hurt my lower abdomen and groin, and it needs time.

How are you doing with your sponsorships?

Being that I haven’t been able to ride, I haven’t been able to get any new sponsorships, but I haven’t lost the ones I already had. I explained to the business that these types of things happen, and it’s all about how I deal with what comes. There isn’t any guy that rides bulls that is fully healthy, and the sponsors understand.

How is the leather shop work going?

Since I’ve been hurt, I’ve been concentrating on the leatherwork. I don’t waste any time sitting around and hanging out. I’m either doing the leatherwork or chasing rodeos. Right now, my whole kitchen table is covered with wallets, belts and all types of stuff as I get orders ready for the holidays.

What are your plans for the rest of 2017?

The plans will be the same as they’ve been. I’m hoping to make the NFR this year. My goals in life are to be a world champion bull rider, so that stays the same. It’s a big goal to have, but it’s not unreachable. This year, I will go to as many competitions as I can, and I really hope I can make the NFR.

Will you ever give up bull riding?

A bull rider’s career can only go so long. It’s never been a thought of quitting -- it's more about retirement. For me, I’m never going to be done until I reach my goals, and I’m going to give it 100%. I’m 25, and I know guys who are riding bulls 10 years older, so I have time. You can’t think too far ahead, because you never know what can happen.

What would it take for you to stop bull riding?

I’ve broken so many bones and have had really bad injuries, so that won’t stop me. When I win the world championship, I might slow down, but I want to win that competition as many times as I can. Also, if I meet a good woman in five years and I want to settle down, then I may, but that’s not something I’m thinking about right now.