Challenge First: Meet The Champs Who Will Compete Against The Pros

It's one thing to compete on The Challenge with a rival, an ex or a bloodline -- or as a free agent -- but it's going to be an entirely different story for 10 vets from the long-running series as they go up against some very stiff, and professional, competition.
The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros -- a six-week special event premiering May 16 at 9/8c following the Invasion of the Champions reunion -- will feature familiar folks spanning Challenge 2000 (aka the third season!) and the most recent Thailand-based installment trying to defeat a group of America's top athletes. No Underdogs here!
Check out the Challenge roster below -- including a newly minted member to the elite MTV circle --and be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of Champs vs. Pros on Tuesday at 9/8c!
Ashley K
Challenge win: Battle of the Seasons
Ashley M
Challenge win: Invasion of the Champions
Bananas
Challenge wins: The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents and Rivals III
Camila
Challenge win: Battle of the Exes
Cara Maria
Challenge win: Battle of the Bloodlines
CT
Challenge wins: Rivals II and Invasion of the Champions
Darrell
Challenge wins: The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II and Fresh Meat
Jordan
Challenge win: Battle of the Exes II
Veronica
Challenge wins: Challenge 2000, The Gauntlet and The Inferno
Wes
Challenge wins: The Duel and Rivals II