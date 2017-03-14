Robyn Von Swank

Challenge First: Meet The Champs Who Will Compete Against The Pros

Winners from 'Challenge 2000' to 'Invasion of the Champions' will be featured on the six-week special event

It's one thing to compete on The Challenge with a rival, an ex or a bloodline -- or as a free agent -- but it's going to be an entirely different story for 10 vets from the long-running series as they go up against some very stiff, and professional, competition.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros -- a six-week special event premiering May 16 at 9/8c following the Invasion of the Champions reunion -- will feature familiar folks spanning Challenge 2000 (aka the third season!) and the most recent Thailand-based installment trying to defeat a group of America's top athletes. No Underdogs here!

Check out the Challenge roster below -- including a newly minted member to the elite MTV circle --and be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of Champs vs. Pros on Tuesday at 9/8c!

  • Ashley K
    Challenge win: Battle of the Seasons

  • Ashley M
    Challenge win: Invasion of the Champions

  • Bananas
    Challenge wins: The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents and Rivals III

  • Camila
    Challenge win: Battle of the Exes

  • Cara Maria
    Challenge win: Battle of the Bloodlines

  • CT
    Challenge wins: Rivals II and Invasion of the Champions

  • Darrell
    Challenge wins: The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II and Fresh Meat

  • Jordan
    Challenge win: Battle of the Exes II

  • Veronica
    Challenge wins: Challenge 2000, The Gauntlet and The Inferno

  • Wes
    Challenge wins: The Duel and Rivals II