Tom Holland Channels Rihanna For The Greatest Lip Sync Battle Performance Ever

MTV

Tom Holland is here to save us. Or at least to remind us that it's perfectly OK to be who you are.

The 20-year-old Spider-Man had already flipped his way into my heart in Billy Elliot the Musical on London's West End (not to mention, I may or may not be obsessed with his adorable pitbull) but now the rest of the world has seen the light after Holland's incredible stint on Lip Sync Battle.

The epic performance aired on MTV ahead of the 2017 Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (May 7) and featured Spidey lip-synching along to Rihanna's 2007 hit, "Umbrella," in a fierce battle against his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya. But it's not Holland's lip-synching abilities that has the internet freaking out; it's his infectious enthusiasm and pure dedication to the Rihanna classic. There's choreography! Lingerie! Rain! A death drop! And one hell of a wig!

If that wasn't enough to make your heart flutter, Holland even began his performance with a swoon-worthy take on Gene Kelly's iconic "Singin' in the Rain" scene from the 1952 film because he is literally perfect. Theater kids, unite! We officially have a new hero.