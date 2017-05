5 moments you didn’t see during Sunday's big show!

ICYMI: Backstage Moments From The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Beauty can really bust a move! via GIPHY Newly crowned Best Duo Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen stopped by via GIPHY TFW you're not trying to hold your mic via GIPHY Taraji showed Fan Cam Live host Jeffery how it's done via GIPHY Jeffery celebrated the historic Best kiss winners via GIPHY

Want to see more? Check out the best moments from the Simple Mobile Fan Cam below!