8 Challenge Contestants Who Proved Fear Wasn’t A Factor

Where The Challenge is concerned, fear has very routinely proven to be a factor for contestants across 29 seasons. Still, between Gauntlet battles and Exes mayhem, players have somehow managed to push through the dread and thrive.

Later this month, MTV will revive Fear Factor, a competition series that originally ran on NBC between 2001 and 2006. The show defied contestants to bathe in snakes, eat live, mouse-sized spiders and traverse the wings of planes that barreled through cloud formations. And each week, the player who best sublimated his or her anxiety walked away with $50,000. But will the show’s newest crop of contenders be able to follow suit and harness nerves of steel?

With Ludacris taking control of the series — which will draw inspiration from urban legends — there's no telling what madness Fear Factor will bring or who will buckle under the weight of terror. Still, MTV has elsewhere proven it is possible to drown out worry and win. Look back at nine examples of Challenge contestants who silenced the jitters.