Ashley Tisdale Does Not Think Her Past Movie Awards Looks Were Fabulous

Sharpay Evans from High School Musical could have summed up the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards with four words: "A Night to Remember."
While star Ashley Tisdale didn't attend the show last night (May 7), she did travel down memory lane, sharing pics from both the 2007 and 2009 MTV Movie Awards. Tisdale decided to poke fun at herself — and her outfits — on her Instagram Story.
-
Eight years ago, Tisdale won for her work in High School Musical 3: Senior Year.
Sharpay did say she wants it all.
-
But two years before that, she looked completely different.
Tisdale went from a blonde-haired gal wearing a bright-colored dress to a brunette sporting dark-colored clothing. Work it, Ashley.
-
Even after she won in 2009, Tisdale still wasn't entirely convinced.
-
But she is convinced her outfit choice for the 2007 Movie Awards was not on point.
Sharpay never sticks to the status quo, and neither does Tisdale.