Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2007 Ashley really needed to get her head in the game

Ashley Tisdale Does Not Think Her Past Movie Awards Looks Were Fabulous

Sharpay Evans from High School Musical could have summed up the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards with four words: "A Night to Remember."

While star Ashley Tisdale didn't attend the show last night (May 7), she did travel down memory lane, sharing pics from both the 2007 and 2009 MTV Movie Awards. Tisdale decided to poke fun at herself — and her outfits — on her Instagram Story.