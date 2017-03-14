Ross Lynch Had A Picture-Perfect Austin & Ally Reunion

Weeks after premiering his new movie, My Friend Dahmer, at the Tribeca Film Festival, Ross Lynch returned to his Disney Channel roots and reunited with some of his Austin & Ally cast.

On Saturday (May 6), Calum Worthy (Dez) brought two very special guests with him to attend a screening of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power at the Greek Theater in L.A. "All we're missing is Raini..." Worthy captioned.

Where is Raini Rodriguez (Trish)? According to Laura Marano (Ally), Rodriguez is in the Lone Star state. "We're prettttty cute, but we'd be much cuter with @rainydaychatter," Marano captioned, adding, "Texas is so lucky it gets to have her right now."

Just last month, Lynch, Worthy, and Rodriguez stirred fans into a frenzy when they talked about meeting up, since they were "way past due for a hang." While Rodriguez and Marano swapped in this hang-out sesh, hopefully all four of the Disney Channel alums can reconnect next time.