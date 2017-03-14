8 TV Squads Who Reunited For The MTV Movie & TV Awards

On Sunday night (May 7), the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards honored the shows you obsessively binge-watched this past year. And your faves cleared their schedules to reunite with their costars for this special occasion. Special shout-out to the photographers who squeezed the massive 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things casts into one photograph. These stars roll up to the red carpet with quite the squad.
13 Reasons WhyAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
It was a big weekend for the 13 Reasons Why gang. First, executive producer Selena Gomez announced the show's renewal for Season 2. Then the cast presented the Golden Popcorn for Show of the Year, which went to...
Stranger ThingsAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
The Stranger Things kids were all kinds of adorable onstage. Eleven probably would've preferred a Golden Eggo over Golden Popcorn though, just saying.
Teen WolfEmma McIntyre/Getty
Sadly there was no howling at the awards show. The closest was Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen's Wolverine growl.
This Is UsGetty
Milo Ventimiglia was there when Lonnie Chavis decided their Golden Popcorn — won for their Tearjerker moment in This Is Us — was too heavy for him to carry. Chrissy Metz was also up for the Next Generation award.
Workaholics
Host Adam Devine had a little help from his Workaholics costar Blake Anderson during the night's Beauty and the Beast-themed opening number.
RuPaul's Drag RaceMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty
RuPaul and cohost Michelle Visage were on hand to accept the Best Reality Competition award.
Black-ishGetty
Yara Shahidi cheered on Congresswoman Maxine Waters and costar Tracee Ellis Ross as they awarded Best Fight Against the System to Taraji P. Henson for Hidden Figures.
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner PartyAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Though they didn't win Best Duo, hugs were still on the menu.