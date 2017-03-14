Big Sean Becomes A Classic Video Game Character For The 'Jump Out The Window' Video

Def Jam / YouTube

Shortly after performing at a thoroughly haunted MTV Movie & TV Awards, Big Sean debuted his new "Jump Out the Window" video where he fights to rescue his girlfriend from a thoroughly haunted video game.

In the clip, Sean shows up at his (ex?) girl's house to find something spooky going on. Her phone's shattered on the floor and she's nowhere to be seen — but an old Nintendo console beckons him to start playing. He does, and he gets sucked into a world where everything is made of pixels and is also trying to kill him.

It's a good thing he'd been practicing both his Prince of Persia jumps and his Mario Kart turns right before he drove on over, because the Bowser figure he's chasing will stop at nothing to steal his princess.