Amber did it first though!

Now that she's shaved her head, Cara Delevingne is making new friends! Such as the original buzzcut queen, Amber Rose.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV1617/Getty Images For MTV

The two ran into one another at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and, I can only assume, discussed how much money they save on shampoo these days.

