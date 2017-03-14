Bold Blue Makeup Is Trending At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

On lids AND lips

The reigning makeup trend on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet is bold blue makeup. Check out these looks for inspiration, and then slather some blue pigment all over your lips and lids!

  • Issa Rae
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    Issa complimented her blue leather dress with coordinating eye shadow.

  • Amandla Stenberg
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    The Everything, Everything star went with a blue lipstick.

  • Shannon Purser
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Barb complimented her mod dress with '60s inspired turquoise eyeshadow.

Watch highlights from the 2017 Movie and TV Awards here.