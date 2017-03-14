Bold Blue Makeup Is Trending At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

The reigning makeup trend on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet is bold blue makeup. Check out these looks for inspiration, and then slather some blue pigment all over your lips and lids!
Issa RaeJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Issa complimented her blue leather dress with coordinating eye shadow.
Amandla StenbergSteve Granitz/WireImage
The Everything, Everything star went with a blue lipstick.
Shannon PurserFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Barb complimented her mod dress with '60s inspired turquoise eyeshadow.
