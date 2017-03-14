Moonlight Stars Dedicate Best Kiss Award To ‘The Others, The Misfits’ In Moving Speech

The young breakout stars of Moonlight, Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders, beat out ALL the smooches to take home the Best Kiss award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night (May 7) in Los Angeles. While they didn't re-create their cinematic kiss — as has been typical during past shows — they gave fans something much more meaningful: a powerful speech about what their Golden Popcorn really means to them.

"On a real note, I think it is safe to say that it is OK for us young performers — especially us minority performers — to step out of the box," Jerome said. "I think it is OK to step out of the box and do whatever it takes to tell the story and do whatever it takes to make a change. And so this award is for that — for us artists who are out there who need to step out of the box to do whatever it takes to get people to wake up."

Jerome and Sanders' roles in the critically acclaimed Moonlight — a poignant story about a gay black boy finding his way — won out over kisses from La La Land, Beauty and the Beast, Empire, and Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"This award is bigger than Jharrel and I," Sanders agreed. "This represents more than a kiss. This is for those who feel like the others, the misfits; this represents us."