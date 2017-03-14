Camila Cabello Fell From The Heavens To Perform With J Balvin And Pitbull

Camila Cabello, J Balvin, and Pitbull didn't slow down for one sec at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night (May 7) in Los Angeles. Their explosive "Hey Ma" performance had something for everyone: fiery lights, fierce choreography, and flirty side-glances between Cabello and Balvin.

The set opened Fast & Furious-style, since "Hey Ma" is part of the The Fate of the Furious soundtrack. Then a red-hot Camila blessed the crowd with her presence by dramatically floating down from the ceiling. Her high notes didn't disappoint, as per usual.

Buckle up — safety first! — for the full fiery performance below.

While Camila sashayed and shimmied across the stage, J Balvin and Pitbull enjoyed the ladies' attention. They performed "Hey Ma" in English, though there's a Spanish version of the song as well. The Fast & Furious family, winners of this year's coveted Generation Award, must be proud.