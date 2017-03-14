Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Stranger Things And Get Out Are Now Part Of The Same Universe, Basically

Being the host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards is a tough job — especially when you have to travel to the Upside Down.

After Adam Devine mentioned Get Out's Sunken Place, star Allison Williams brought out her trusty teacup and sent Devine through the stage floor. Landing in the Sunken Place — which looks suspiciously similar to the Upside Down from Stranger Things — Devine runs into "Barb" (played here by Jillian Bell), who informs him the Upside Down is one level below the Sunken Place. She then confesses she's in a relationship with the Demogorgon, who has four penises. Um, what?

Trey Songz, Eleven (actually Aubrey Plaza), Anders Holm, and Hannibal Buress encounter Devine and help him return back to the Movie & TV Awards — by crawling "through the butthole of that creepy tree." Check out the hilarious clip below.