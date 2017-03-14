My Super Sweet 16 And Promposal Will Make Your Sundays Super Sweet

Get your first look at both the MTV classic and the brand-new series

Break out the cake and the corsages: Some super sweet celebrations and epic prom queries are about to begin.

In the first looks at My Super Sweet 16 (it's BACK!) and the brand-new series Promposal -- both premiering a week from tonight beginning at 7/6c -- viewers will witness a unique bunch of teens commemorating trademark milestones in youth culture. Party time.

First up, My Super Sweet 16: The grand entrances and musical performances are back -- and there's even a special cameo from a Nickelodeon star (do you see her?). And with birthdays not the only type of festivity highlighted (there will be Quinceañeras, debutante balls and even a “Bro Mitzvah”), the social gatherings will most certainly generate plenty of hype and, of course, drama fun.

Meanwhile, Promposal will show "it's not who you ask, but how." And you better believe the loaded question will feature some elaborate stunts -- for example, utilizing a hot-air balloon and a packed school gym with some big signage.

Enjoy the teaser below, stay with MTV News as we approach the premieres of My Super Sweet 16 and Promposal and tune in on Sunday, May 14 at 7/6c to witness these unforgettable rites of passage!