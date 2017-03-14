Vin Diesel Thanks His ‘Brother Pablo’ During Emotional MTV Generation Award Speech

Vin Diesel and his Fast & Furious family took to the stage to accept the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night (May 7). Former Fast star and current Wonder Woman Gal Gadot presented the award to Diesel and company after a rousing performance of the latest Fate of the Furious single, "Hey Ma," by Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello.

"The Fast and the Furious is more than a series of movies," she said. "It's become an undeniable part of our culture."

Diesel called upon his Fast family members Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Michelle Rodriguez to join him onstage to accept the award. "In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo," he said. "And now, 15 years later, I'm with my whole family, and you're giving us the Generation Award."

The actor-producer called it a testament to this generation, a generation that was "willing to accept this multicultural franchise where it didn't matter what color your skin was or where you were from."

Of course, Diesel couldn't leave the stage without thanking the late Walker, or as he affectionately called him, his "brother Pablo."