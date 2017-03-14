Don't Congratulate Chris Pine On Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, You Guys

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

We love the Hollywood Chrises, but y'all: The four of them are not interchangeable, and you gotta start getting your Chrises straight!

Chris Pine hosted Saturday Night Live on May 6, and Pine — who's got a major action flick of his own coming up, as Wonder Woman will hit theaters on June 2 — demonstrated that he's got a great sense of humor when it comes to this whole "OMG I JUST LOVED YOU IN GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2/THE AVENGERS" thing. As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just came out, the joke is ripe for the telling, as Chris Pratt's return as the Star-Lord is the must-watch performance of the moment. That's cool and all, but people should ... you know, praise Chris Pratt, not Chris Pine, on a job well done in the Marvel hit, and it's enough of a thing that Pine used his SNL opening monologue to riff on it.

“As many of you know, I have a movie coming out this weekend..." he began. "It’s called Guardians of the Galaxy." Applause. Smirks. We see that glint in your eye, Pine. "Y'see, I knew that was going to happen. I’m not in Guardians of the Galaxy. That is Chris Pratt. I am Chris Pine."

He then went on to sing about the ways in which the Chrises are different, and Leslie Jones came out to gush about Captain America, which, yup, not Pine's part, either, but shoutout Chris Evans and all.

Great minds think alike, SNL.