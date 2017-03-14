Getty/MTV

As fun as it is to see living legends like Vin Diesel collect Golden Popcorn trophies for their lustrous careers at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, it's also important to recognize the next crop of Hollywood greats. Chief among them is Daniel Kaluuya, who just won the Next Generation Award, a.k.a. the most coveted vote of confidence for buzzy actors on the rise.

Kaluuya is the definition of buzzy, after starring in Get Out, the heralded blockbuster about the real-life horrors of racism. Taking the Movie & TV Awards stage to accept his prize, Kaluuya thanked his Get Out costars Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery, and Lakeith Stanfield, who were all in the crowd to cheer him on.

Most importantly, though, Kaluuya gave a special thanks to Get Out director Jordan Peele, for making "something that made me and my friends feel included."

Now that Kaluuya's a bona fide star for the "Next Generation," we can't wait to see where he goes next.