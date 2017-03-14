Big Sean Jumped Out The (Figurative) Window During His Movie & TV Awards Performance

See the TV debut of ‘Jump Out the Window’

Big Sean brought his new single "Jump Out the Window" to all-new heights during his performance at tonight's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Accompanied by a drummer, keyboardist, and guitarist, Sean launched into the contemplative song atop a huge makeshift building, before taking the leap to the stage floor. Don't worry, he didn't actually jump (we here at MTV really don't want to get sued), but he stuck the landing and gave us a performance worth plenty of repeat viewings. See for yourself:

For more Big Sean, keep your eyes peeled for his official "Jump Out the Window" music video, debuting after tonight's show.