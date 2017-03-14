Noah Cyrus Brought Her Own Skatepark To The Movie & TV Awards

Noah Cyrus didn't waste a single moment of her performance at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, arriving with an entire party-loving posse in tow.

The 17-year-old performed her new single "Stay Together" for the first time ever on television, days after debuting the song's wild music video. Onstage, she reproduced the vid's energetic spirit by bringing along a crew of hunky skateboarders. They boarded up and down a huge ramp (craftily painted with the song's lyrics) while Cyrus and her dancers paraded around the stage, kicking confetti away while vowing to stay out late and give zero fucks about it. You could say this one's rated NC-17 (get it??!).

Sure, Noah's older sis Miley has had her share of iconic MTV moments … but now it's clearly Noah's time to shine.