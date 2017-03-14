Miley Cyrus Says She Respects 'ALL Artists Who Speak Their Truth' After Negative Rap Comments

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Miley Cyrus had no filter when it came to gushing about everything from her new music to her relationship with Liam Hemsworth in Billboard's new cover story, but there was one passage that had readers stopping short and lingering on her comments on hip-hop, specifically, for her brief characterization of it as materialistic and misogynistic.

The comment came about when she name-checked Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" as an inspirational track, and Cyrus specified why she loved the DAMN. single — or what she doesn't love about other rap, really. "I love ["Humble"] because it’s not 'Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock,'" she told Billboard. "I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock' — I am so not that."

Once swift, angry blowback followed the publication of the piece, Cyrus took to Instagram to share her side of the story, or her account of what didn't make it into print: She stressed that the comment was made in a broader conversation and that she's an "artist without borders" who was asked about her thoughts on rap for this particular conversation.

"A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation," she writes. "So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!"

She closes by reminding her followers that she's got new music coming — her single, "Malibu," from her forthcoming album is set to drop on May 11 — and that she hopes that her words "encourage others to LOVE." Her note is way closer to her mission than the comments she made in passing, that's for sure, so we'll wait and see if any "uplifting, conscious rap" makes it way onto the record.