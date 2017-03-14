Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Is Already Outpacing The Original In Theaters

Marvel Studios

"Oh man tons of people are turning out to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 this weekend!" is an exclamation that's just as predictable as "ZOMG BABY GROOT IS THE CUTEST I LOVE HIM!!!!," so it's no shocker whatsoever that the first line is not only a true statement, but an understatement.

The second Guardians flick is already blasting off at the box office, and it's on track to out-perform the 2014 opening of the first installment of the Marvel franchise.

Thanks to advance Thursday screenings and its Friday night showing, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 made $73.53 million at the domestic box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Internationally, the movie's already cleared $167 million abroad, and if it keeps filling theaters at the rate it is, it's on track to hit its projected $130-150 million opening sum — which is a substantial leap from the $94.3 million Guardians of the Galaxy made when it debuted on August 1, 2014.

It's safe to assume that Chris Pratt and the fam have already seen the final cut of the film, but regardless, his adorable son, Jack, seems to be just as stoked to catch the movie in theaters as everybody else.