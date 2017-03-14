Harry Styles Isn't The Only Natural Wonder In His New Music Video Teaser

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

It's been a big week for Harry Styles: He sold out his first solo tour in a matter of seconds, he released a new single, "Sweet Creature," the full trailer for his forthcoming film debut, Dunkirk, dropped, and now he's offering up a glimpse of the music video for "Sign of the Times," the first single from his debut solo album.

In short: Let it be known that the One Direction singer is wasting zero time taking over your screen, your ears, and your life on the occasion of his Best Year Ever.

Looks like he's sticking to the wet theme, as a majestic waterfall is prominently featured in the "Sign of the Times" video. The camera sweeps over a stunning landscape, and — what's that, a floating Harry in the distance? We'll have to wait and see, as the full video is coming out on May 8.

Next up on Harry's agenda of musical, cinematic, and emotional domination: The release of his self-titled album is May 12, and after that, he'll be hanging out at The Late Late Show with James Corden for four straight nights to celebrate.