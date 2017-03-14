Big Sean Is A Literal Angel In His Powerful 'Light' Video

YouTube

Ahead of his performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Big Sean shines bright in a new video for his Jeremih-featuring track “Light.”

In the powerful video directed by Lawrence Lamont, Sean drives a white van and collects victims of senseless violence. There’s a young girl caught in the crossfires of a gang shootout, two black teens gunned down by police, and a woman in a hijab who’s stabbed in the street. Each victim is bathed in a ray of light, and in the end, Sean joins them as they peacefully ascend into heaven.

In a note posted to Twitter, Big Sean explained that “Light” is not an official single, but it was important to him to release the song with a statement-making visual.

“We shot this video a couple months ago and sucks to see these scenes are still consistently playing out in real life… even down to this week,” he wrote, seemingly alluding to the recent killing of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards by police.

He continued, “It’s disheartening sometimes to see that not much has changed when it comes to hate, police brutality n just overall people losing their lives too early. But when I wrote this song, it was to reassure myself that no matter what happens, they can't take away our Soul, our confidence, our ideas, n all that makes us shine. This song isn't a single but is still super important to me, so I paid for a lot of this outta pocket to make sure we got this out. Rest in peace to all those who have lost life due to senseless actions. As I always say, each one of us have the power to make a change, it starts within… the inner Light.”

Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.