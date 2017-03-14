Challenge Clash: Here's The First Look At Champs Vs. Pros

The Challenge is about to get a brand-new type of invasion. More precisely, 10 top, powerful athletes.

In the first look at Champs Vs. Pros, winners from the long-running series will face off against a stacked roster of Olympians, NFL stars and others. While Rivals 2 title-holder Wes thinks the impending showdown "is what dreams are made of," six-time victor Bananas has a different take on what's happening in this never-seen-before Challenge scenario. When have these two MTV titans ever agreed on anything?!

"It's going to get a lot more vicious and a lot more brutal," Bananas states. Maybe this sentiment has something to do with CM Punk hurling some choice words his way? Guess we'll have to wait and see...

Check out the action-packed preview of what's to come in the clip below, and don't miss the special six-week event, hosted by Victor Cruz, premiering on Tuesday, May 16 at 9/8c!