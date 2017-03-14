Relive Amy Winehouse's Stunning 'Rehab' Performance At The 2007 MTV Movie Awards

Getty Images

Before Amy Winehouse became a household name, she delivered a stirring performance of what was about to become her first Top 10 single at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

The singer took on "Rehab" with a full band at the show 10 years ago; three weeks later, the song would vault to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and a few months later, she'd sweep up at the 2008 Grammy Awards with her debut album Back To Black.

She certainly made an impression.

