These 2017 MTV Movie & TV Nominees Were So Precious At Their First Movie Awards

On Sunday, May 7, today's biggest movie and TV stars will come together for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Previously called the MTV Movie Awards, the show changed things up this year by adding television into the mix. The more the merrier, right?
The nominees — many of whom have walked Movie Awards red carpets before — are probably crossing their fingers right now, hoping you voted them to victory (everybody wants a bite of that coveted Golden Popcorn). Let's take a walk down memory lane before the awards roll in.
Emma WatsonJason Merritt/Getty
In 2011, she blew kisses to the camera. In 2017, she's up for Best Kiss with Dan Stevens.
Ryan GoslingFrederick M. Brown/Getty
Gosling, another Best Kiss hopeful, kept the PDA going in 2005. Remember when he dated Rachel McAdams?
Emma StoneFrazer Harrison/Getty
The La La Land star rolled up to the red carpet in 2008 with her squad from The House Bunny.
Taraji P. HensonFrazer Harrison/Getty
No one, not even a Best Actor in a Movie nominee, could escape the streaky highlights trend in 2005.
Zac EfronVince Bucci/Getty
The whole High School Musical cast showed up in 2007 looking like they were heading to prom.
Mandy MooreChris Weeks/Getty
A moment of silence for Mandy Moore's early-2000s blonde hair, please.
Ariana GrandeKevin Winter/Getty
Red hair? No ponytail? Ari's come a long way since 2010.
Hugh JackmanKevin Winter/Getty
In 2001, Hugh Jackman showed off his abs onstage alongside Halle Berry and John Travolta. How's he ever going to top that?!
Anna KendrickKevin Winter/Getty
Before Pitch Perfect was a thing, Kendrick came out for Twilight in 2010. Talk about a throwback.
Donald GloverKevin Winter/Getty
Look at those glasses! Glover was always a style idol, even in 2010.
Hailee SteinfeldChristopher Polk/Getty
The Best Actor in a Movie nominee rocked the classic red lip in 2011.
Adam DevineChristopher Polk/Getty
Just some Workaholics working hard, playing harder in 2012.
Shay MitchellJason Merritt/Getty
The Pretty Little Liar wore a pretty little dress in 2011.
Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.