These 2017 MTV Movie & TV Nominees Were So Precious At Their First Movie Awards

See throwback red carpet pics of Emma, Zac, and more

On Sunday, May 7, today's biggest movie and TV stars will come together for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Previously called the MTV Movie Awards, the show changed things up this year by adding television into the mix. The more the merrier, right?

The nominees — many of whom have walked Movie Awards red carpets before — are probably crossing their fingers right now, hoping you voted them to victory (everybody wants a bite of that coveted Golden Popcorn). Let's take a walk down memory lane before the awards roll in.

  • Emma Watson
    In 2011, she blew kisses to the camera. In 2017, she's up for Best Kiss with Dan Stevens.

  • Ryan Gosling
    Gosling, another Best Kiss hopeful, kept the PDA going in 2005. Remember when he dated Rachel McAdams?

  • Emma Stone
    The La La Land star rolled up to the red carpet in 2008 with her squad from The House Bunny.

  • Taraji P. Henson
    No one, not even a Best Actor in a Movie nominee, could escape the streaky highlights trend in 2005.

  • Zac Efron
    The whole High School Musical cast showed up in 2007 looking like they were heading to prom.

  • Mandy Moore
    A moment of silence for Mandy Moore's early-2000s blonde hair, please.

  • Ariana Grande
    Red hair? No ponytail? Ari's come a long way since 2010.

  • Hugh Jackman
    In 2001, Hugh Jackman showed off his abs onstage alongside Halle Berry and John Travolta. How's he ever going to top that?!

  • Anna Kendrick
    Before Pitch Perfect was a thing, Kendrick came out for Twilight in 2010. Talk about a throwback.

  • Donald Glover
    Look at those glasses! Glover was always a style idol, even in 2010.

  • Hailee Steinfeld
    The Best Actor in a Movie nominee rocked the classic red lip in 2011.

  • Adam Devine
    Just some Workaholics working hard, playing harder in 2012.

  • Shay Mitchell
    The Pretty Little Liar wore a pretty little dress in 2011.

Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.