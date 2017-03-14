Getty

See throwback red carpet pics of Emma, Zac, and more

These 2017 MTV Movie & TV Nominees Were So Precious At Their First Movie Awards

On Sunday, May 7, today's biggest movie and TV stars will come together for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Previously called the MTV Movie Awards, the show changed things up this year by adding television into the mix. The more the merrier, right?

The nominees — many of whom have walked Movie Awards red carpets before — are probably crossing their fingers right now, hoping you voted them to victory (everybody wants a bite of that coveted Golden Popcorn). Let's take a walk down memory lane before the awards roll in.

Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.