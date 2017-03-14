ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Your search for baby-size chokers ends here

Kim and Kanye’s Kids’ Clothing Line Has Everything You Need To Dress Your Child Like North

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian announced that she and husband Kanye West would be finally releasing a kids' clothing line, The Kids Supply. Now, thanks to the brand's newly minted Instagram account, we know what exactly the clothes look like. Basically, if you've dreamt of dressing a small child in your life just like North West, you're in luck.

There are chokers that say "KIDS" tiny enough to fit a little neck.

As well as small baseball caps.

And satin jackets embroidered with "Calabasas" because the Kardashians never want you to forget where they're from.

The shop opens today (May 5) at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST.