JWOWW And Roger Mathews Mark Their Son's Birthday With Touching Tributes

JWOWW's Instagram

Three hundred and sixty-five days can go by in a flash -- just ask Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews.

The Jersey Shore couple welcomed their son Greyson one year ago today, and the MTV lovebirds offered some celebratory tributes to their Cinco De Mayo munchkin.

"To the sweetest boy in the world, words can't describe how much I love you," the Snooki & JWOWW mama captioned the Instagram album above of her beloved kiddo, and the first snap features the toddler proudly donning some appropriate attire for the aforementioned annual holiday. "This past year flew by. I don't want to blink because I'm afraid I'll miss your laugh or smile. My heart doubled in size and it's all because of you. You will forever be little baby, my 'bubby.' happy birthday Greyson. #cincodemayo #birthdayboy."

Rog also penned a heartwarming (and humorous) message to his mini-me -- along with a video clip of the toddler's birthday photoshoot.

"Greyson turned one today, our little Cinco de Mayo baby," he wrote. "My wife always said she wanted 3 kids and then we had Meilani and that number quickly narrowed to two. Grey arrived on the scene shortly there after and I cannot explain this boy's personality other than to say, to know him is to love him. He exudes warmth and has the kindest demeanor. Clearly there was a mix up in the nursery because it's not possible we are his parents. We are assholes. WE ARE NOT GIVING HIM BACK HOWEVER! Happy first birthday my boy. Daddy loves you! (This is from my wife's cell phone, a little behind the scenes footage with @apinard shooting his one year birthday pics)."

