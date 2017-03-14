Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Watson Could Not Stop Blowing Kisses At Her First MTV Movie Awards

Emma Watson attended her first MTV Movie Awards in 2011, when she was nominated for Best Female Performance, Best Fight, and Best Kiss. Evidently, she did not want anyone to forget she was part of that last category, because she could NOT STOP blowing kisses on the red carpet that night.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Just blowing kisses left and right.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A kissing machine, really.

on Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Look at her go!

Steve Granitz/WireImage

She's out of control!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Who do you think she's blowing a kiss to?

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Me?

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

I'm blushing!

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma's nominated for Best Kiss again this year. Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.